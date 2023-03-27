The Portland Trail Blazers, Matisse Thybulle included, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Thybulle, in his most recent appearance, had eight points and two steals in a 118-112 loss to the Thunder.

In this article, we dig into Thybulle's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 4.1 7.2 Rebounds 3.5 1.9 2.7 Assists -- 0.7 1.1 PRA -- 6.7 11 PR 12.5 6 9.9 3PM 1.5 0.7 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Matisse Thybulle's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Matisse Thybulle Insights vs. the Pelicans

The Trail Blazers rank 26th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.7 points per game, the Pelicans are the 11th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Pelicans are fifth in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 24.9 per contest.

The Pelicans allow 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

Matisse Thybulle vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 24 10 0 0 2 0 3 3/1/2023 38 12 8 4 2 4 1 1/2/2023 8 2 1 0 0 1 1 12/30/2022 8 0 3 0 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Thybulle or any of his Trail Blazers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.