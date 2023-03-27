The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) are heavy underdogs (-11.5) as they look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 115 - Trail Blazers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 11.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 11.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



The Pelicans have covered the spread more often than the Trail Blazers this season, sporting an ATS record of 35-38-1, as opposed to the 34-39-1 mark of the Blazers.

New Orleans (1-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 11.5 points or more this season (100%) than Portland (1-1) does as an 11.5+-point underdog (50%).

Portland and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50% of the time this season (37 out of 74). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (36 out of 74).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 23-13, a better record than the Trail Blazers have posted (13-28) as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Offensively Portland is the 16th-ranked squad in the league (114.1 points per game). Defensively it is 19th (116.2 points allowed per game).

This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the league in assists at 24 per game.

At 13 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are eighth and 10th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Portland takes 41.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 58.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.3% of Portland's buckets are 3-pointers, and 67.7% are 2-pointers.

