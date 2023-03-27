The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42), on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a six-game home losing skid when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37).

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans' +113 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.2 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 112.7 per contest (11th in the league).

The Trail Blazers have a -154 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 114.1 points per game, 16th in the league, and are allowing 116.2 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA.

These teams rack up 228.3 points per game between them, 1.8 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up 228.9 points per game combined, 2.4 more points than the total for this matchup.

New Orleans has compiled a 36-37-1 ATS record so far this year.

Portland is 34-39-1 ATS this year.

Trail Blazers and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +90000 - Pelicans +25000 +7000 +160

