The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) have five players on the injury report, including Jerami Grant, for their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) at Moda Center on Monday, March 27 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers' last game on Sunday ended in a 118-112 loss to the Thunder. Shaedon Sharpe scored 29 points in the Trail Blazers' loss, leading the team.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jusuf Nurkic C Questionable Knee 13.3 9.1 2.9 Jerami Grant PF Questionable Quadricep 20.5 4.5 2.4 Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5 3.4 Damian Lillard PG Questionable Calf 32.2 4.8 7.3 Anfernee Simons SG Questionable Foot 21.1 2.6 4.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers score an average of 114.1 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 112.7 the Pelicans give up.

Portland is 25-9 when it scores more than 112.7 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers are averaging 108.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than their season average (114.1).

Portland connects on 13 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.2. It shoots 36.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.4%.

The Trail Blazers rank 11th in the league averaging 113.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 26th, allowing 115.3 points per 100 possessions.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -11.5 226.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.