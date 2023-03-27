The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) hope to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) on March 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Portland has compiled a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.4% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.

The Trail Blazers' 114.1 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 112.7 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.7 points, Portland is 25-9.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers put up more points per game at home (117.7) than on the road (110.6), but also concede more at home (117.6) than away (114.8).

Portland allows 117.6 points per game at home, and 114.8 on the road.

The Trail Blazers pick up 0.4 more assists per game at home (24.2) than away (23.8).

Trail Blazers Injuries