The Minnesota Wild (42-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (40-24-8) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, March 27 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Wild knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their most recent outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

The Kraken have a 5-3-2 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 36 goals while allowing 32 in that time. On the power play, 27 opportunities have resulted in three goals (11.1% conversion rate).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to win Monday's game.

Kraken vs. Wild Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Wild 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-120)

Wild (-120) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0.9)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have posted a record of 9-8-17 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 40-24-8.

In the 27 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 36 points.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in eight games and they've earned two points (0-6-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored two goals this season, they've earned four points (1-9-2 record).

The Kraken have earned 82 points in their 49 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in 26 games and registered 37 points with a record of 17-6-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 27-15-4 (58 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 11-9-3 to register 25 points.

Wild Rank Wild AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 23rd 2.9 Goals Scored 3.51 4th 3rd 2.64 Goals Allowed 3.15 16th 18th 31.3 Shots 30.3 20th 13th 30.7 Shots Allowed 27.5 3rd 14th 21.8% Power Play % 19% 24th 14th 80.3% Penalty Kill % 75% 26th

Kraken vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

