Matisse Thybulle and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be facing the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 27, Thybulle posted three points in a 124-90 loss versus the Pelicans.

Now let's examine Thybulle's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 4.0 7.2 Rebounds 3.5 1.9 2.5 Assists -- 0.7 0.9 PRA -- 6.6 10.6 PR 11.5 5.9 9.7 3PM 1.5 0.7 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Matisse Thybulle's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Matisse Thybulle Insights vs. the Kings

The Trail Blazers rank 26th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.5 points per game, the Kings are the 26th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 42.1 rebounds per game, the Kings are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Kings have allowed 26.7 per game, worst in the NBA.

The Kings concede 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Matisse Thybulle vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 27 5 4 2 1 0 2 1/21/2023 13 2 2 0 0 0 0 12/13/2022 22 15 2 0 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Thybulle or any of his Trail Blazers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.