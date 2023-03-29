Nassir Little's Portland Trail Blazers take the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Little totaled seven points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 124-90 loss versus the Pelicans.

Now let's break down Little's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nassir Little Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 6.6 7.6 Rebounds 4.5 2.7 3.0 Assists 2.5 1.0 1.1 PRA 21.5 10.3 11.7 PR 19.5 9.3 10.6 3PM 2.5 1.1 0.9



Nassir Little Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Nassir Little has made 2.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 4.2% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 2.9 threes per game, or 5.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Little's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 26th in possessions per game with 100.8.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 26th in the league, allowing 118.5 points per game.

Conceding 42.1 rebounds per game, the Kings are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Kings are the worst squad in the league, conceding 26.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have allowed 12.4 makes per game, 16th in the NBA.

Nassir Little vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 34 26 3 2 5 1 4 10/19/2022 10 0 2 1 0 0 1

