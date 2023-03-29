The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) will host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) after dropping seven straight home games. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have a +183 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 121 points per game to rank first in the league and are giving up 118.5 per contest to rank 26th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers have a -188 scoring differential, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 113.8 points per game, 17th in the league, and are giving up 116.3 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 234.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams together give up 234.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Portland has compiled a 34-40-1 ATS record so far this year.

Trail Blazers and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +90000 - Kings +5000 +2000 -

