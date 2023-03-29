The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -13.5 234.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

  • Portland has played 32 games this season that have had more than 234.5 combined points scored.
  • Portland's games this season have had an average of 230.1 points, 4.4 fewer points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Portland has compiled a 35-40-0 record against the spread.
  • The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (31%) in those games.
  • Portland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.
  • Portland has an implied victory probability of 13.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 43 57.3% 121.0 234.8 118.5 234.8 236.0
Trail Blazers 32 42.7% 113.8 234.8 116.3 234.8 229.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

  • Portland has gone 1-9 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Trail Blazers have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.447, 17-21-0 record) than away (.486, 18-19-0).
  • The Trail Blazers' 113.8 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up to opponents.
  • Portland is 20-5 against the spread and 20-5 overall when it scores more than 118.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 41-34 0-0 38-37
Trail Blazers 35-40 0-0 37-38

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Trail Blazers
121.0
Points Scored (PG)
 113.8
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
32-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 20-5
39-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 20-5
118.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.3
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
17-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-19
17-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-23

