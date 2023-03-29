The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) will host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) after losing seven home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Kings.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

Portland has put together an 18-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 49.5% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 25th.

The Trail Blazers' 113.8 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings allow.

Portland has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 118.5 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers are better offensively, averaging 117 points per game, compared to 110.6 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 117.8 points per game at home, and 114.8 on the road.

In 2022-23 Portland is conceding three more points per game at home (117.8) than away (114.8).

This year the Trail Blazers are collecting more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).

Trail Blazers Injuries