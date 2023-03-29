Drew Eubanks, Top Trail Blazers Players to Watch vs. the Kings - March 29
Drew Eubanks is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) and the Sacramento Kings (45-30) go head to head at Moda Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
Trail Blazers' Last Game
The Trail Blazers dropped their previous game to the Pelicans, 124-90, on Monday. Keon Johnson was their top scorer with 20 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keon Johnson
|20
|3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Kevin Knox
|15
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Drew Eubanks
|12
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Eubanks is putting up a team-high 5.1 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 6.2 points and 1.2 assists, making 67.5% of his shots from the field.
- The Trail Blazers get 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.
- The Trail Blazers get 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Trendon Watford.
- Matisse Thybulle is averaging 4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Damian Lillard
|17.9
|3.6
|5.2
|0.3
|0.2
|2.1
|Shaedon Sharpe
|13.9
|3.7
|1.7
|1
|0.3
|2.1
|Trendon Watford
|9.6
|5.1
|2.3
|1
|0.3
|0.5
|Drew Eubanks
|6.5
|5.6
|1.3
|0.5
|1.3
|0
|Jusuf Nurkic
|7.5
|4.6
|1.9
|0.4
|0.5
|0.4
