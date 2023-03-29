Drew Eubanks is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) and the Sacramento Kings (45-30) go head to head at Moda Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers dropped their previous game to the Pelicans, 124-90, on Monday. Keon Johnson was their top scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keon Johnson 20 3 6 0 0 3 Kevin Knox 15 5 3 1 0 1 Drew Eubanks 12 3 1 1 1 0

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Eubanks is putting up a team-high 5.1 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 6.2 points and 1.2 assists, making 67.5% of his shots from the field.

The Trail Blazers get 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

The Trail Blazers get 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Trendon Watford.

Matisse Thybulle is averaging 4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 17.9 3.6 5.2 0.3 0.2 2.1 Shaedon Sharpe 13.9 3.7 1.7 1 0.3 2.1 Trendon Watford 9.6 5.1 2.3 1 0.3 0.5 Drew Eubanks 6.5 5.6 1.3 0.5 1.3 0 Jusuf Nurkic 7.5 4.6 1.9 0.4 0.5 0.4

