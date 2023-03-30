Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners hit the field on Opening Day versus Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians on March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)
- Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.
- Raleigh got a base hit in 63 out of 124 games last year (50.8%), with multiple hits in 17 of those contests (13.7%).
- In 26 of 124 games last year, he went yard (21.0%). He went deep in 6.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Raleigh drove in a run in 40 games last year out 124 (32.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- In 42 of 124 games last season (33.9%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (5.6%) he scored more than once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.180
|AVG
|.244
|.229
|OBP
|.341
|.371
|SLG
|.619
|18
|XBH
|30
|9
|HR
|18
|21
|RBI
|42
|69/13
|K/BB
|53/25
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Bieber will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Oct. 14 against the New York Yankees.
- He ranked 12th in ERA (2.88), 17th in WHIP (1.040), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
