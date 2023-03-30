The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford battle Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)

  • Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.
  • Crawford picked up at least one hit 95 times last season in 150 games played (63.3%), including multiple hits on 32 occasions (21.3%).
  • He hit a home run in 4.7% of his games last year (seven of 150), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Crawford drove in a run in 36 of 150 games last season (24.0%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 33.3% of his 150 games last season, he touched home plate (50 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 76
.231 AVG .254
.330 OBP .348
.315 SLG .354
13 XBH 20
3 HR 3
21 RBI 21
33/33 K/BB 47/35
1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Bieber will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 14 against the New York Yankees.
  • Among qualified pitchers in MLB last year he ranked 12th in ERA (2.88), 17th in WHIP (1.040), and 15th in K/9 (8.9).
