Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Opening Day against Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians on March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)
- Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Kelenic got a hit in 32.2% of his 59 games last year, with multiple hits in 10.2% of those contests.
- He homered in 10.2% of his games last year (six of 59), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic picked up an RBI in 11 out of 59 games last season (18.6%), with two or more RBIz in six of those contests (10.2%).
- He scored a run in 15 of 59 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|21
|.125
|AVG
|.164
|.206
|OBP
|.243
|.281
|SLG
|.358
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|36/9
|K/BB
|25/7
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Bieber gets the call to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Friday, Oct. 14 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went 5 2/3 innings.
- His 2.88 ERA ranked 12th, 1.040 WHIP ranked 17th, and 8.9 K/9 ranked 15th among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.