The Seattle Kraken will host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, March 30, with the Ducks having dropped five consecutive games.

You can turn on ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360 to watch as the Kraken and the Ducks hit the ice.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/7/2023 Kraken Ducks 5-2 SEA
11/27/2022 Ducks Kraken 5-4 SEA
10/12/2022 Ducks Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) ANA

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken rank 16th in goals against, giving up 232 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Kraken score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (254 total, 3.5 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 73 13 48 61 49 43 -
Jared McCann 70 35 24 59 24 51 33.3%
Jordan Eberle 73 16 39 55 28 48 44.4%
Matthew Beniers 71 20 30 50 42 47 42.5%
Yanni Gourde 72 11 33 44 25 58 49.8%

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks' total of 299 goals allowed (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the league.
  • With 187 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 27 goals during that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 74 22 37 59 69 28 41.7%
Troy Terry 66 21 35 56 25 42 100%
Cam Fowler 74 10 33 43 44 33 -
Mason McTavish 73 16 26 42 30 25 41.8%
Ryan Strome 74 14 22 36 37 27 43.8%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.