The Seattle Mariners (2-5) currently have three players on the injured list. They next square off against the Cleveland Guardians (5-2) on Friday, April 7 at Progressive Field, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Robbie Ray 15 Day Injury List Flexor 0-1, 8.1 ERA, 8.1 K/9 Taylor Trammell 10 Day Injury List Hand - Dylan Moore 10 Day Injury List Olique -

Mariners Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Cleveland, Ohio Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Guardians -130 +110 CLE -1.5 7.5

Mariners vs. Angels Player Performance - April 5

On Wednesday, the Mariners fell 4-3 to the Angels, despite outhitting Los Angeles 8-5 in the contest.

Name Position Game Stats Chris Flexen SP 5 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 4 K, 2 BB Ty France 1B 1-for-3, BB, 2B, RBI Eugenio Suárez 3B 2-for-4, 2 RBI J.P. Crawford SS 2-for-4 Julio Rodríguez CF 0-for-4, BB A.J. Pollock LF 0-for-2, BB

