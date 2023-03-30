How to Watch the Mariners vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Castillo and Shane Bieber are the scheduled starters when the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians meet on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners ranked ninth-best in MLB play last season with 197 total home runs.
- Last year the Mariners ranked 14th in baseball slugging .390.
- Seattle went 35-20 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- Cleveland scored the 15th-most runs in the majors last season with 698 (4.3 per game).
- Last year the Mariners' .315 on-base percentage ranked 13th in baseball.
- Seattle struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- Seattle's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.59 last year, eighth-best in baseball.
- Mariners pitchers had a 1.191 WHIP last season, eighth-best in the majors.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Castillo takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the Houston Astros.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Shane Bieber
|3/31/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Robbie Ray
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Aaron Civale
|4/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Cal Quantrill
|4/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|-
|4/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|-
|-
