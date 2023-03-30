On Thursday, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of the regular season. Luis Castillo will get the nod for the Mariners, while Shane Bieber will take the hill for the Guardians.

The Guardians have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-120). A 6.5-run total is set for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bieber - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Mariners and Guardians game but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.33 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ty France get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners won 54, or 65.9%, of the 82 games they played as favorites last season.

The Mariners had a record of 50-25, a 66.7% win rate, when they were favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (97 total at home).

Seattle had a .382 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Guardians were victorious in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Guardians came away with a win 31 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Cleveland averaged one home run per game when playing on the road last season (77 total in road contests).

The Guardians slugged .398 with three extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Mariners vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+280) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+325)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.