The Seattle Mariners and Ty France take on Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ty France At The Plate (2022)

  • France slugged .439 while batting .278.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 29th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
  • France had a base hit in 100 out of 145 games last season (69.0%), with multiple hits in 43 of them (29.7%).
  • He went yard in 20 of 145 games in 2022 (13.8%), including 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • France drove in a run in 53 of 145 games last season (36.6%), including 25 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (17.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored in 54 of 145 games last year (37.2%), including 10 multi-run games (6.9%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 70
.284 AVG .272
.361 OBP .329
.443 SLG .436
22 XBH 26
10 HR 10
42 RBI 42
44/21 K/BB 50/17
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • Bieber starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 14, the 27-year-old righty started the game and went 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.
  • Last season he ranked 12th in ERA (2.88), 17th in WHIP (1.040), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
