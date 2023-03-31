Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)
- Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.
- In 50.8% of his games last year (63 of 124), Raleigh got a base hit, and in 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 21.0% of his games in 2022 (26 of 124), including 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40 of 124 games last year (32.3%), Raleigh picked up an RBI, and 17 of those games (13.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in seven contests.
- In 33.9% of his games last year (42 of 124), he scored at least a run, and in seven (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.180
|AVG
|.244
|.229
|OBP
|.341
|.371
|SLG
|.619
|18
|XBH
|30
|9
|HR
|18
|21
|RBI
|42
|69/13
|K/BB
|53/25
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|61
|26 (41.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (60.7%)
|8 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (14.8%)
|15 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|9 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|17 (27.9%)
|15 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (41.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Gaddis will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Chicago White Sox.
- In two games last season he put together a 0-2 record and had an 18.41 ERA and a 2.455 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.