Cooper Hummel Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Cooper Hummel plays his first game of the season when the Seattle Mariners battle the Cleveland Guardians and Hunter Gaddis at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)
- Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.
- Hummel got a hit 25 times last season in 66 games (37.9%), including six multi-hit games (9.1%).
- He homered in three games a year ago (out of 66 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hummel drove in a run in 13 of 66 games last season (19.7%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 25.8% of his 66 games last season, he touched home plate (17 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.5%).
Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.158
|AVG
|.198
|.266
|OBP
|.283
|.284
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|9
|36/14
|K/BB
|28/9
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|29
|13 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (41.4%)
|2 (5.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.8%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (27.6%)
|1 (2.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- The Guardians surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Gaddis makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 15, the 24-year-old righty, started and went four innings against the Chicago White Sox.
- In two games last season he finished with a 0-2 record and had an 18.41 ERA and a 2.455 WHIP.
