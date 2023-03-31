Cooper Hummel plays his first game of the season when the Seattle Mariners battle the Cleveland Guardians and Hunter Gaddis at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)

Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.

Hummel got a hit 25 times last season in 66 games (37.9%), including six multi-hit games (9.1%).

He homered in three games a year ago (out of 66 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hummel drove in a run in 13 of 66 games last season (19.7%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

In 25.8% of his 66 games last season, he touched home plate (17 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.5%).

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 26 .158 AVG .198 .266 OBP .283 .284 SLG .333 8 XBH 6 1 HR 2 8 RBI 9 36/14 K/BB 28/9 2 SB 2 Home Away 37 GP 29 13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%) 2 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (27.6%) 1 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)