The Portland Trail Blazers, Drew Eubanks included, match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Eubanks tallied five points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 120-80 loss versus the Kings.

With prop bets available for Eubanks, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.2 6.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.2 6.1 Assists 2.5 1.3 1.7 PRA 19.5 12.7 14.6 PR 16.5 11.4 12.9 3PM 0.5 0.0 0.0



Drew Eubanks Insights vs. the Kings

Eubanks has taken 3.9 shots per game this season and made 2.6 per game, which account for 4.5% and 6.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Eubanks' opponents, the Kings, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 100.9 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Kings are the 26th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 118 points per game.

Allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Kings have conceded 26.6 per game, worst in the NBA.

The Kings are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Drew Eubanks vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 25 5 11 5 0 2 0 2/23/2023 24 8 7 3 0 0 0 10/19/2022 16 0 3 1 0 2 0

