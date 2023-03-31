J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)
- Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.
- In 95 of 150 games last year (63.3%) Crawford had at least one hit, and in 32 of those contests (21.3%) he picked up more than one.
- Including the 150 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in seven of them (4.7%), hitting a home run in 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford drove in a run in 36 of 150 games last season (24.0%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored a run in 50 of 150 games last year (33.3%), including eight multi-run games (5.3%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|76
|.231
|AVG
|.254
|.330
|OBP
|.348
|.315
|SLG
|.354
|13
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|21
|33/33
|K/BB
|47/35
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|80
|43 (61.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (65.0%)
|12 (17.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (25.0%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (40.0%)
|3 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.0%)
|17 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (23.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Gaddis will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 15, the 24-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the Chicago White Sox.
- In two games last season he put together a 0-2 record and had an 18.41 ERA and a 2.455 WHIP.
