Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)
- Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Kelenic got a hit in 32.2% of his 59 games last season, with more than one hit in 10.2% of those games.
- He hit a home run in 10.2% of his games last year (six of 59), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic drove in a run in 11 of 59 games last year (18.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.2%).
- He scored in 25.4% of his 59 games last year, with two or more runs in 8.5% of those games (five).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|21
|.125
|AVG
|.164
|.206
|OBP
|.243
|.281
|SLG
|.358
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|36/9
|K/BB
|25/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|3 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Gaddis will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander last appeared Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Chicago White Sox, when he started and went four innings.
- Over his two appearances last season he finished with an 18.41 ERA and a 2.455 WHIP, putting together a 0-2 record.
