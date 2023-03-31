After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)

  • Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • Kelenic got a hit in 32.2% of his 59 games last season, with more than one hit in 10.2% of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 10.2% of his games last year (six of 59), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kelenic drove in a run in 11 of 59 games last year (18.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.2%).
  • He scored in 25.4% of his 59 games last year, with two or more runs in 8.5% of those games (five).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 21
.125 AVG .164
.206 OBP .243
.281 SLG .358
6 XBH 7
4 HR 3
10 RBI 7
36/9 K/BB 25/7
3 SB 2
Home Away
32 GP 27
10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%)
2 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%)
8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%)
3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Gaddis will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander last appeared Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Chicago White Sox, when he started and went four innings.
  • Over his two appearances last season he finished with an 18.41 ERA and a 2.455 WHIP, putting together a 0-2 record.
