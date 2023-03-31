The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) are heavy underdogs (-14) as they try to end an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (46-30) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 120 - Trail Blazers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 14)

Trail Blazers (+ 14) Pick OU: Over (231)



The Kings' .553 ATS win percentage (42-33-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers' .447 mark (34-41-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 14-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Portland covers as an underdog of 14 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (48.7% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 34-15, a better record than the Trail Blazers have recorded (13-30) as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

At 113.4 points scored per game and 116.4 points allowed, Portland is 19th in the league on offense and 19th on defense.

This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.

In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Portland attempts 58.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.9% of Portland's buckets are 2-pointers, and 32.1% are 3-pointers.

