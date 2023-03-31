The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) are heavy underdogs (-14) as they try to end an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (46-30) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Kings 120 - Trail Blazers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

  • Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 14)
  • Pick OU: Over (231)
  • The Kings' .553 ATS win percentage (42-33-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers' .447 mark (34-41-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 14-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Portland covers as an underdog of 14 or more (never covered this season).
  • When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (48.7% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (50%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 34-15, a better record than the Trail Blazers have recorded (13-30) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

  • At 113.4 points scored per game and 116.4 points allowed, Portland is 19th in the league on offense and 19th on defense.
  • This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.
  • In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
  • Portland attempts 58.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.9% of Portland's buckets are 2-pointers, and 32.1% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.