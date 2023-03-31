Mariners vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (1-0) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) at 10:10 PM (on March 31). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Mariners, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Mariners will look to Robbie Ray versus the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis.
Mariners vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners entered a game as favorites 82 times last season and won 54, or 65.9%, of those games.
- Seattle had a record of 19-16, a 54.3% win rate, when it was favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks last season.
- The Mariners have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Scoring 4.3 runs per game last season (690 total) ranked Seattle 18th in the majors.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Luis Castillo vs Shane Bieber
|March 31
|Guardians
|-
|Robbie Ray vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 1
|Guardians
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
|April 2
|Guardians
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
|April 3
|Angels
|-
|George Kirby vs TBA
|April 4
|Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs TBA
|April 5
|Angels
|-
|Robbie Ray vs Shohei Ohtani
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.