Friday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (1-0) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) at 10:10 PM (on March 31). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Mariners, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Mariners will look to Robbie Ray versus the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis.

Mariners vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Mariners vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners entered a game as favorites 82 times last season and won 54, or 65.9%, of those games.

Seattle had a record of 19-16, a 54.3% win rate, when it was favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The Mariners have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Scoring 4.3 runs per game last season (690 total) ranked Seattle 18th in the majors.

The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all league pitching staffs.

