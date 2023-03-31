The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians will play on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET. Robbie Ray will start for Seattle, trying to shut down Jose Ramirez and company.

Mariners vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners averaged 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 197 total home runs last season.

Last year the Mariners ranked 14th in the majors slugging .390.

Seattle went 35-20 over the 55 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Cleveland scored the 15th-most runs in the majors last season with 698 (4.3 per game).

Last year the Mariners ranked 13th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

Seattle struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Seattle pitched to a 3.59 ERA last season, which ranked eighth in baseball.

Mariners pitchers had a 1.191 WHIP last season, eighth-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Ray will start for the Mariners, his first this season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 31-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Houston Astros.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Luis Castillo Shane Bieber 3/31/2023 Guardians - Home Robbie Ray Hunter Gaddis 4/1/2023 Guardians - Home Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/2/2023 Guardians - Home Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/3/2023 Angels - Home George Kirby - 4/4/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo - 4/5/2023 Angels - Home Robbie Ray Shohei Ohtani

