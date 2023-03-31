On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)

Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 87th and he was 19th in slugging.

Hernandez reached base via a hit in 89 of 133 games last season (66.9%), including multiple hits in 27.1% of those games (36 of them).

He homered in 18.0% of his games last season (133 in all), going deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez drove in a run in 47 out of 133 games last year (35.3%), with two or more RBIz in 24 of those contests (18.0%).

He came around to score in 54 of his 133 games a year ago (40.6%), with two or more runs scored 14 times (10.5%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .259 AVG .273 .309 OBP .323 .519 SLG .465 31 XBH 30 15 HR 10 44 RBI 33 74/15 K/BB 78/19 2 SB 4 Home Away 67 GP 66 40 (59.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (74.2%) 18 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (27.3%) 27 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (40.9%) 14 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%) 23 (34.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (36.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)