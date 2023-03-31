On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)

  • Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 87th and he was 19th in slugging.
  • Hernandez reached base via a hit in 89 of 133 games last season (66.9%), including multiple hits in 27.1% of those games (36 of them).
  • He homered in 18.0% of his games last season (133 in all), going deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hernandez drove in a run in 47 out of 133 games last year (35.3%), with two or more RBIz in 24 of those contests (18.0%).
  • He came around to score in 54 of his 133 games a year ago (40.6%), with two or more runs scored 14 times (10.5%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.259 AVG .273
.309 OBP .323
.519 SLG .465
31 XBH 30
15 HR 10
44 RBI 33
74/15 K/BB 78/19
2 SB 4
67 GP 66
40 (59.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (74.2%)
18 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (27.3%)
27 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (40.9%)
14 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%)
23 (34.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (36.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Gaddis will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first this season.
  • The 24-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Chicago White Sox.
  • Over his two appearances last season he finished with a 0-2 record, had an 18.41 ERA, and a 2.455 WHIP.
