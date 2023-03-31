Tommy La Stella Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tommy La Stella and the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tommy La Stella At The Plate (2022)
- La Stella hit .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- La Stella picked up at least one hit 31 times last season in 60 games played (51.7%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).
- Logging a plate appearance in 60 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.
- In 11 of 60 games last season (18.3%), La Stella drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored in 14 of 60 games last season (23.3%), including scoring more than once in 5.0% of his games (three times).
Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.213
|AVG
|.264
|.217
|OBP
|.340
|.326
|SLG
|.374
|8
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|13/1
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (54.8%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (19.4%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (25.8%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.2%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (19.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Gaddis starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
- When he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 15, the 24-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the Chicago White Sox.
- In two games last season he put together a 0-2 record and had an 18.41 ERA and a 2.455 WHIP.
