At Moda Center on Friday, March 31, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the Sacramento Kings (46-30) at 10:00 PM ET. The game airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup in this article.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have a +223 scoring differential, topping opponents by three points per game. They're putting up 121 points per game to rank first in the league and are giving up 118 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by three points per game, with a -228 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.4 points per game (19th in NBA), and give up 116.4 per outing (19th in league).

The teams combine to score 234.4 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 234.4 points per game combined, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Portland has covered 34 times in 76 games with a spread this season.

Trail Blazers and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +90000 - Kings +5000 +2000 -

