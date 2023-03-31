Trail Blazers vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) are heavy underdogs (-13.5) as they try to end an eight-game home losing streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (46-30) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-13.5
|230.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has played 37 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 230.5 points.
- The average over/under for Portland's matchups this season is 229.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Portland has compiled a 35-41-0 record against the spread.
- The Trail Blazers have come away with 13 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Portland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +700.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 12.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|52
|68.4%
|121.0
|234.4
|118.0
|234.4
|236.0
|Trail Blazers
|37
|48.7%
|113.4
|234.4
|116.4
|234.4
|229.4
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has gone 1-9 over its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of the Trail Blazers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.436, 17-22-0 record) than away (.486, 18-19-0).
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 113.4 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 118.0 the Kings give up.
- Portland is 20-5 against the spread and 20-5 overall when it scores more than 118.0 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|42-34
|1-0
|38-38
|Trail Blazers
|35-41
|0-1
|37-39
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Point Insights
|Kings
|Trail Blazers
|121.0
|113.4
|1
|19
|33-16
|20-5
|40-9
|20-5
|118.0
|116.4
|26
|19
|18-6
|30-20
|18-6
|26-24
