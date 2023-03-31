Check out the injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (32-44), which currently includes nine players listed (including Damian Lillard), as the Trail Blazers prepare for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings (46-30) at Moda Center on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Kings defeated the Trail Blazers 120-80 on Wednesday. Malik Monk led the Kings to the victory with a team-high 19 points. Shaedon Sharpe scored 30 points in the Trail Blazers' loss.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jusuf Nurkic C Out Knee 13.3 9.1 2.9 Jerami Grant PF Out Quadricep 20.5 4.5 2.4 Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5 3.4 Ryan Arcidiacono PG Questionable Lumbar 1.3 0.8 1.2 Damian Lillard PG Out For Season Calf 32.2 4.8 7.3 Anfernee Simons SG Out Foot 21.1 2.6 4.1 Cameron Reddish SF Questionable Lumbar 9.7 2.2 1.4 Trendon Watford PF Questionable Ankle 6.8 3.8 2 Keon Johnson SG Out Finger 4.7 1.1 1.5

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Matthew Dellavedova: Out (Finger)

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers' 113.4 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 118 the Kings give up.

When it scores more than 118 points, Portland is 20-5.

In their previous 10 games, the Trail Blazers are posting 105.5 points per game, compared to their season average of 113.4.

Portland hits 12.9 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) at a 36.5% rate (11th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 its opponents make, shooting 37.5% from deep.

The Trail Blazers rank 13th in the league averaging 112.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 26th, allowing 115.4 points per 100 possessions.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -14 231

