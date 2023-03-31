Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ty France -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Guardians.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ty France At The Plate (2022)
- France slugged .439 while batting .278.
- He ranked 29th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action last season.
- France picked up a hit in 69.0% of his games last year (100 of 145), with multiple hits in 43 of those contests (29.7%).
- He hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games last season (145 in all), going deep in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- France drove in a run in 53 of 145 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 25 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He crossed the plate in 54 of 145 games last year (37.2%), including scoring more than once in 6.9% of his games (10 times).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|70
|.284
|AVG
|.272
|.361
|OBP
|.329
|.443
|SLG
|.436
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|10
|42
|RBI
|42
|44/21
|K/BB
|50/17
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|50 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (67.6%)
|19 (26.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (32.4%)
|27 (38.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (36.5%)
|10 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.5%)
|25 (35.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Gaddis will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 24-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings when he last appeared Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Chicago White Sox.
- Last season he compiled a 0-2 record, an 18.41 ERA and a 2.455 WHIP over his two games.
