After going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)

  • Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Raleigh got a base hit in 63 of 124 games last year (50.8%), with at least two hits in 17 of those contests (13.7%).
  • Including the 124 games he played in last season, he homered in 26 of them (21.0%), leaving the ballpark in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 32.3% of his games a season ago (40 of 124), Raleigh picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in seven contests.
  • He scored a run in 33.9% of his 124 games last season, with more than one run in 5.6% of those games (seven).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 56
.180 AVG .244
.229 OBP .341
.371 SLG .619
18 XBH 30
9 HR 18
21 RBI 42
69/13 K/BB 53/25
0 SB 1
Home Away
63 GP 61
26 (41.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%)
8 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%)
15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%)
9 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (27.9%)
15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (41.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Civale will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old righty started and threw a third of an inning in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.92 ERA and a 1.186 WHIP over his 20 games, compiling a 5-6 record.
