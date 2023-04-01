On Saturday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)

  • Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 32.2% of his games last season (19 of 59), Kelenic had a base hit, and in six of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 59 opportunities, 10.2%), going deep in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 11 of 59 games last season (18.6%), Kelenic drove in a run, and six of those games (10.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • In 15 of 59 games last season (25.4%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (8.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 21
.125 AVG .164
.206 OBP .243
.281 SLG .358
6 XBH 7
4 HR 3
10 RBI 7
36/9 K/BB 25/7
3 SB 2
Home Away
32 GP 27
10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%)
2 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%)
8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%)
3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Civale will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw a third of an inning when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees.
  • In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 4.92 ERA and a 1.186 WHIP, compiling a 5-6 record.
