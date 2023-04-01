On Saturday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)

Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

In 32.2% of his games last season (19 of 59), Kelenic had a base hit, and in six of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 59 opportunities, 10.2%), going deep in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 of 59 games last season (18.6%), Kelenic drove in a run, and six of those games (10.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

In 15 of 59 games last season (25.4%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (8.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 21 .125 AVG .164 .206 OBP .243 .281 SLG .358 6 XBH 7 4 HR 3 10 RBI 7 36/9 K/BB 25/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 32 GP 27 10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%) 2 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

