Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)
- Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- In 32.2% of his games last season (19 of 59), Kelenic had a base hit, and in six of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 59 opportunities, 10.2%), going deep in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 of 59 games last season (18.6%), Kelenic drove in a run, and six of those games (10.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- In 15 of 59 games last season (25.4%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (8.5%) he scored two or more runs.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|21
|.125
|AVG
|.164
|.206
|OBP
|.243
|.281
|SLG
|.358
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|36/9
|K/BB
|25/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|3 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Civale will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw a third of an inning when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees.
- In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 4.92 ERA and a 1.186 WHIP, compiling a 5-6 record.
