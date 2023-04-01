After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)

  • Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
  • In 77 of 134 games last season (57.5%) Wong got at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (19.4%) he picked up more than one.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 9.0% of his games last season (134 in all), going deep in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 34 of 134 games last season (25.4%), Wong drove in a run, and eight of those games (6.0%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
  • He touched home plate in 37.3% of his games last year (50 of 134), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.7%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.242 AVG .260
.339 OBP .345
.445 SLG .416
24 XBH 19
8 HR 7
25 RBI 22
51/26 K/BB 37/22
6 SB 11
Home Away
66 GP 68
35 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (61.8%)
13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%)
22 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (41.2%)
7 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.4%)
17 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • Civale will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the 27-year-old righty, started and went a third of an inning against the New York Yankees.
  • In his 20 appearances last season he compiled a 5-6 record, had a 4.92 ERA, and a 1.186 WHIP.
