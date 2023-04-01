Coming off a victory last time out, the Seattle Kraken will host the Los Angeles Kings (who lost their previous game) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2 to see the Kraken meet the Kings.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/29/2022 Kings Kraken 9-8 (F/OT) SEA
11/19/2022 Kraken Kings 3-2 (F/OT) SEA
10/13/2022 Kings Kraken 4-1 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have given up 233 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Kraken's 258 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the league.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 74 13 48 61 50 43 -
Jared McCann 71 35 25 60 25 51 33.3%
Jordan Eberle 74 16 39 55 28 48 45.2%
Matthew Beniers 72 21 31 52 42 48 42.6%
Yanni Gourde 73 11 33 44 25 60 49.8%

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings' total of 237 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 17th in the NHL.
  • With 253 goals (3.4 per game), the Kings have the NHL's 10th-best offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Kings are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Kings have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 68 22 48 70 37 18 57.1%
Anze Kopitar 75 26 40 66 44 43 56.4%
Adrian Kempe 75 36 21 57 37 23 31.4%
Phillip Danault 75 18 35 53 27 25 54.1%
Viktor Arvidsson 70 24 29 53 31 17 41.3%

