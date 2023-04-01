How to Watch the Kraken vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Seattle Kraken will host the Los Angeles Kings (who lost their previous game) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can catch the action on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2 to see the Kraken meet the Kings.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Kraken vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/29/2022
|Kings
|Kraken
|9-8 (F/OT) SEA
|11/19/2022
|Kraken
|Kings
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|10/13/2022
|Kings
|Kraken
|4-1 SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 233 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Kraken's 258 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|74
|13
|48
|61
|50
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|71
|35
|25
|60
|25
|51
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|74
|16
|39
|55
|28
|48
|45.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|72
|21
|31
|52
|42
|48
|42.6%
|Yanni Gourde
|73
|11
|33
|44
|25
|60
|49.8%
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings' total of 237 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 17th in the NHL.
- With 253 goals (3.4 per game), the Kings have the NHL's 10th-best offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|68
|22
|48
|70
|37
|18
|57.1%
|Anze Kopitar
|75
|26
|40
|66
|44
|43
|56.4%
|Adrian Kempe
|75
|36
|21
|57
|37
|23
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|75
|18
|35
|53
|27
|25
|54.1%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|70
|24
|29
|53
|31
|17
|41.3%
