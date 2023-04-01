The Seattle Kraken (41-25-8) and Los Angeles Kings (43-22-10) play at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2. The Kraken defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Kings are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 while scoring 33 total goals (three power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 12.0%). They have conceded 34 goals.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's contest.

Kraken vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Kraken 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-115)

Kraken (-115) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 41-25-8 record overall, with a 9-8-17 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Seattle has 36 points (16-7-4) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the nine games this season the Kraken scored just one goal, they've finished 0-7-2 (two points).

Seattle has finished 1-9-2 in the 12 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).

The Kraken are 40-6-4 in the 50 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 84 points).

In the 27 games when Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 18-6-3 to register 39 points.

In the 48 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 28-16-4 (60 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Kraken went 11-9-3 in those contests (25 points).

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 4th 3.49 Goals Scored 3.37 11th 16th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.16 17th 20th 30.5 Shots 32.7 10th 2nd 27.3 Shots Allowed 28 4th 23rd 19.1% Power Play % 25.2% 2nd 25th 75.1% Penalty Kill % 75.5% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Kraken vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.