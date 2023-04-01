Ty France -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on April 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ty France At The Plate (2022)

France slugged .439 while batting .278.

He ranked 29th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action last season.

In 69.0% of his 145 games last season, France got a hit. He also had 43 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 20 of 145 games last year, he went yard (13.8%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

France drove in a run in 53 games last year out 145 (36.6%), including 25 multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He touched home plate in 37.2% of his 145 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.9% of those games (10).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 70 .284 AVG .272 .361 OBP .329 .443 SLG .436 22 XBH 26 10 HR 10 42 RBI 42 44/21 K/BB 50/17 0 SB 0 Home Away 71 GP 74 50 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (67.6%) 19 (26.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (32.4%) 27 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (36.5%) 10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%) 25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.8%)

