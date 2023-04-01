Ty France -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on April 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ty France At The Plate (2022)

  • France slugged .439 while batting .278.
  • He ranked 29th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action last season.
  • In 69.0% of his 145 games last season, France got a hit. He also had 43 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 20 of 145 games last year, he went yard (13.8%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • France drove in a run in 53 games last year out 145 (36.6%), including 25 multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He touched home plate in 37.2% of his 145 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.9% of those games (10).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 70
.284 AVG .272
.361 OBP .329
.443 SLG .436
22 XBH 26
10 HR 10
42 RBI 42
44/21 K/BB 50/17
0 SB 0
Home Away
71 GP 74
50 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (67.6%)
19 (26.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (32.4%)
27 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (36.5%)
10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%)
25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Civale will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went a third of an inning.
  • In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 4.92 ERA and a 1.186 WHIP, compiling a 5-6 record.
