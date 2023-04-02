A.J. Pollock plays for the first time this season when the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians and Cal Quantrill at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

  • Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 81 of 138 games last season (58.7%) Pollock had at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (23.9%) he picked up two or more.
  • He went yard in 14 of 138 games in 2022 (10.1%), including 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.0% of his 138 games a year ago, Pollock picked up an RBI (40 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (8.7%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He came around to score 50 times in 138 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (7.2%).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 62
.247 AVG .244
.293 OBP .291
.409 SLG .368
22 XBH 19
9 HR 5
36 RBI 20
47/17 K/BB 51/15
1 SB 2
Home Away
72 GP 66
42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%)
17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%)
9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Quantrill will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 16 against the New York Yankees.
  • He ranked 27th in ERA (3.38), 32nd in WHIP (1.208), and 44th in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
