A.J. Pollock plays for the first time this season when the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians and Cal Quantrill at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

In 81 of 138 games last season (58.7%) Pollock had at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (23.9%) he picked up two or more.

He went yard in 14 of 138 games in 2022 (10.1%), including 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.0% of his 138 games a year ago, Pollock picked up an RBI (40 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (8.7%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

He came around to score 50 times in 138 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (7.2%).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 62 .247 AVG .244 .293 OBP .291 .409 SLG .368 22 XBH 19 9 HR 5 36 RBI 20 47/17 K/BB 51/15 1 SB 2 Home Away 72 GP 66 42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%) 17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%) 9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

