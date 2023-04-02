Drew Eubanks could make a big impact for the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his previous game, a 138-114 loss versus the Kings, Eubanks tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Eubanks, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.3 7.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.3 6.5 Assists 2.5 1.3 1.7 PRA 19.5 12.9 16 PR 17.5 11.6 14.3 3PM 0.5 0 0



Drew Eubanks Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Eubanks has taken four shots per game this season and made 2.6 per game, which account for 4.6% and 6.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Eubanks' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 100.9.

The Timberwolves give up 116 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves have allowed 25 per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have given up 12.4 makes per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 20 4 5 0 0 2 1 12/12/2022 17 6 4 1 0 2 0 12/10/2022 20 10 0 1 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.