After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)

  • Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.
  • In 63.3% of his games last year (95 of 150), Crawford had a base hit, and in 32 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He went yard in seven games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 4.7%), going deep in 1% of his trips to home plate.
  • Crawford picked up an RBI in 36 out of 150 games last year (24.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (5.3%).
  • He scored a run in 50 of 150 games last year (33.3%), including eight multi-run games (5.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 76
.231 AVG .254
.330 OBP .348
.315 SLG .354
13 XBH 20
3 HR 3
21 RBI 21
33/33 K/BB 47/35
1 SB 2
Home Away
70 GP 80
43 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.0%)
12 (17.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%)
3 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.0%)
17 (24.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (23.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
  • The Guardians surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Quantrill will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the New York Yankees.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors last year he ranked 27th in ERA (3.38), 32nd in WHIP (1.208), and 44th in K/9 (6.2).
