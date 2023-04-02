The Seattle Mariners (1-2) will look to Julio Rodriguez for a charge when they host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (2-1) in an early-season matchup at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, April 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (-110). The total for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Marco Gonzales - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cal Quantrill - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners won 54, or 65.9%, of the 82 games they played as favorites last season.

Seattle has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners hit 97 home runs at home last season (1.2 per game).

Seattle averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .382 at home.

The Guardians came away with 38 wins in the 81 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Cleveland averaged one home run per game when playing on the road last season (77 total in road contests).

The Guardians slugged .398 with three extra-base hits per game away from home.

Mariners vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+180) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +325 - 2nd

