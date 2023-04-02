Matisse Thybulle and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be matching up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 138-114 loss to the Kings, Thybulle totaled eight points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Thybulle's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 4.2 8.1 Rebounds 2.5 1.9 2.9 Assists -- 0.8 1.1 PRA -- 6.9 12.1 PR 11.5 6.1 11 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.4



Matisse Thybulle Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Thybulle's Trail Blazers average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves allow 116 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 25 assists per contest, the Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are 15th in the NBA, conceding 12.4 makes per contest.

Matisse Thybulle vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2022 5 0 0 0 0 0 0

