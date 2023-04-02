Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Teoscar Hernandez (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)
- Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB last season, he ranked 46th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- In 66.9% of his 133 games last season, Hernandez picked up a hit. He also had 36 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 24 of 133 games last year, he went yard (18.0%). He went deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 35.3% of his 133 games a year ago, Hernandez picked up an RBI (47 times). He also had 24 games with multiple RBIs (18.0%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.
- In 54 of 133 games last season (40.6%) he touched home plate, and in 14 of those games (10.5%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.259
|AVG
|.273
|.309
|OBP
|.323
|.519
|SLG
|.465
|31
|XBH
|30
|15
|HR
|10
|44
|RBI
|33
|74/15
|K/BB
|78/19
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|40 (59.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (74.2%)
|18 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|18 (27.3%)
|27 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (40.9%)
|14 (20.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (15.2%)
|23 (34.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (36.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Quantrill makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 16, the 28-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- His 3.38 ERA ranked 27th, 1.208 WHIP ranked 32nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranked 44th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.