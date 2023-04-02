Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) are big, 17-point underdogs as they try to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSNX and ROOT Sports NW.
Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNX and ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 119 - Trail Blazers 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 17)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Timberwolves sport a 36-40-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 34-42-1 mark of the Trail Blazers.
- Portland and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 49.4% of the time this season (38 out of 77). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (36 out of 78).
- The Timberwolves have a .514 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-17) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .295 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-31).
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Portland is 19th in the league offensively (113.4 points scored per game) and 21st on defense (116.6 points allowed).
- This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the league in assists at 23.9 per game.
- In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-point makes (13 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).
- In 2022-23, Portland has attempted 58.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 67.7% of Portland's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 32.3% have been 3-pointers.
