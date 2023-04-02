On Sunday, Tommy La Stella (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate (2022)

  • La Stella hit .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 51.7% of his games last season (31 of 60), La Stella got a base hit, and in 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 60 games a season ago, he hit only two dingers.
  • La Stella drove in a run in 11 of 60 games last season (18.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He touched home plate in 23.3% of his games last season (14 of 60), with more than one run on three occasions (5.0%).

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 30
.213 AVG .264
.217 OBP .340
.326 SLG .374
8 XBH 8
1 HR 1
8 RBI 6
13/1 K/BB 17/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 31
14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (54.8%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (19.4%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.8%)
1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.2%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (19.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • Quantrill takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 16, the 28-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
  • He ranked 27th in ERA (3.38), 32nd in WHIP (1.208), and 44th in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
