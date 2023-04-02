Tommy La Stella Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Tommy La Stella (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Tommy La Stella At The Plate (2022)
- La Stella hit .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 51.7% of his games last season (31 of 60), La Stella got a base hit, and in 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded more than one hit.
- Logging a plate appearance in 60 games a season ago, he hit only two dingers.
- La Stella drove in a run in 11 of 60 games last season (18.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He touched home plate in 23.3% of his games last season (14 of 60), with more than one run on three occasions (5.0%).
Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.213
|AVG
|.264
|.217
|OBP
|.340
|.326
|SLG
|.374
|8
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|13/1
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (54.8%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (19.4%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (25.8%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.2%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (19.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Quantrill takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 16, the 28-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- He ranked 27th in ERA (3.38), 32nd in WHIP (1.208), and 44th in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
