Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) are big, 16.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSNX and ROOT Sports NW.
Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSNX and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-16.5
|-
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- The Trail Blazers have hit the over in 38 of their 77 games with a set total (49.4%).
- Portland has gone 35-42-0 ATS this season.
- The Trail Blazers have been victorious in 13, or 29.5%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Portland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.
- Portland has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|0
|0%
|115.6
|229
|116.0
|232.6
|231.3
|Trail Blazers
|0
|0%
|113.4
|229
|116.6
|232.6
|229.4
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall, over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Trail Blazers have gone over the total six times.
- Portland has performed better against the spread away (18-19-0) than at home (17-23-0) this year.
- The Trail Blazers' 113.4 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 116.0 the Timberwolves allow.
- Portland is 20-6 against the spread and 21-5 overall when it scores more than 116.0 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|35-42
|0-0
|36-42
|Trail Blazers
|35-42
|0-0
|38-39
Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Trail Blazers
|115.6
|113.4
|12
|19
|21-12
|20-6
|21-12
|21-5
|116.0
|116.6
|18
|21
|19-11
|22-11
|23-8
|22-11
