The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) are big, 16.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSNX and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSNX and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -16.5 -

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

The Trail Blazers have hit the over in 38 of their 77 games with a set total (49.4%).

Portland has gone 35-42-0 ATS this season.

The Trail Blazers have been victorious in 13, or 29.5%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Portland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 0 0% 115.6 229 116.0 232.6 231.3 Trail Blazers 0 0% 113.4 229 116.6 232.6 229.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall, over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Trail Blazers have gone over the total six times.

Portland has performed better against the spread away (18-19-0) than at home (17-23-0) this year.

The Trail Blazers' 113.4 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 116.0 the Timberwolves allow.

Portland is 20-6 against the spread and 21-5 overall when it scores more than 116.0 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 35-42 0-0 36-42 Trail Blazers 35-42 0-0 38-39

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Trail Blazers 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 21-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-6 21-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 21-5 116.0 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 19-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-11 23-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-11

