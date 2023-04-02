When the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) and Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) play at Target Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, Drew Eubanks will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Trail Blazers' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Trail Blazers lost to the Kings 138-114. With 27 points, Shaedon Sharpe was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 27 3 5 1 2 4 Drew Eubanks 18 10 1 2 1 0 Jabari Walker 14 2 3 0 1 4

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Eubanks tops the Trail Blazers in rebounding (5.3 per game), and posts 6.3 points and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Sharpe gives the Trail Blazers 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers get 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Trendon Watford.

Matisse Thybulle is putting up 4.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 44.1% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 18.3 4.4 2.7 0.9 0.6 2.8 Drew Eubanks 7.8 6.5 1.7 0.7 1.4 0 Trendon Watford 9.2 4.5 2.5 1.1 0.3 0.5 Damian Lillard 13 2.5 3.3 0.2 0.2 1.7 Matisse Thybulle 8.1 2.9 1.1 1.6 0.6 1.4

